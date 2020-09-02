Gunshot victim being treated at Bryan West Campus

A gunshot victim was being treated at Bryan West Campus late Wednesday afternoon.
In a news release, Lincoln Police said information provided by the shooting victim led officers to the 1000 block of West Welter Drive shortly after 4:40 p.m.
Officers worked at a home for over an hour, talking with family members of the victim as part of their investigation.
Police have not reported any arrests, but emergency radio traffic indicated that at least three people were taken into custody.
In the news release, police said they were not looking for any additional people linked to the shooting and there was no ongoing threat to the public.
There was no word on the condition of the shooting victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
