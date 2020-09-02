Gunshot victim being treated at Bryan West Campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A gunshot victim was being treated at Bryan West Campus late Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, Lincoln Police said information provided by the shooting victim led officers to the 1000 block of West Welter Drive shortly after 4:40 p.m.

Officers worked at a home for over an hour, talking with family members of the victim as part of their investigation.

Police have not reported any arrests, but emergency radio traffic indicated that at least three people were taken into custody.

In the news release, police said they were not looking for any additional people linked to the shooting and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

There was no word on the condition of the shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Shelly Kulhanek Assistant city editor Shelly Kulhanek, who has been at the Journal Star since 1998, thinks newspapers can help make the world smarter. Follow Shelly Kulhanek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today