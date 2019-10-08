{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say two guns were stolen in a break-in at a west Lincoln self-storage business over the weekend.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the owner of Economy Self Storage, near Second and A streets, reported the burglary Monday morning shortly after 11. Locks had been cut on three storage units, but two didn’t appear to have anything missing.

Bonkiewicz said two rifles — a Maadi semi-automatic rifle and a Ruger Mini-14 Ranch semi-automatic rifle, which together were worth an estimated $1,900 — were taken.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

