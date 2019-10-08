Lincoln police say two guns were stolen in a break-in at a west Lincoln self-storage business over the weekend.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the owner of Economy Self Storage, near Second and A streets, reported the burglary Monday morning shortly after 11. Locks had been cut on three storage units, but two didn’t appear to have anything missing.
Bonkiewicz said two rifles — a Maadi semi-automatic rifle and a Ruger Mini-14 Ranch semi-automatic rifle, which together were worth an estimated $1,900 — were taken.
He said the investigation is ongoing.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: KING, RANDY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1982 Booking Time: 10/07/2019 / 17:04:24 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: CHARGINGHAWK, JEREMY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 12/15/1980 Booking Time: 10/07/2019 / 16:49:49 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: SWANGER, CAMEO Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/07/1996 Booking Time: 10/07/2019 / 16:39:46 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: LINDBERG, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1972 Booking Time: 10/07/2019 / 14:17:36 Charges: PROB REV/SENT COU (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: WALKINGBULL, NOREN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/18/1972 Booking Time: 10/07/2019 / 06:44:22 Charges: SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: MADLOCK, ALEXANDRIA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/19/1988 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 18:33:20 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: JENSEN, DARRELL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/09/1978 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 16:29:41 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: ROGERS, DEVON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/11/1984 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 14:33:33 Charges: POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: SCHULTZ, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1975 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 12:26:54 Charges: STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: NEWMAN, JESSEE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/02/1986 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 11:28:55 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: BORNEMEIER, KENNETH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/30/1984 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 11:06:35 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: HAMMER, KATRINA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/26/1985 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 09:51:55 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: KETCHAM, MICAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1995 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 09:14:52 Charges: ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: MORE, KURENGE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/21/2001 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 05:36:15 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: NYOAK, KOANG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/18/1998 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 05:13:46 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: AMORIM, JOAO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/31/2001 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 02:08:54 Charges: TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: POWELL, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1964 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 02:05:06 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: MERICA, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1978 Booking Time: 10/06/2019 / 00:02:39 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT ON OFFICER (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: CRUMLEY, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/05/1991 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 22:38:56 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: ABDURAHMAN, KARLO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/20/1972 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 20:45:59 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: GRANADO, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1986 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 17:12:05 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/2000 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 15:15:51 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) RESISTING ARREST (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: BEDFORD, KEITH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/07/1990 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 11:12:57 Charges: POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: NAQUIN, KANSAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/12/1996 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 06:29:45 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-08-2019
Last, First Name: SCHULTZ, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/15/1995 Booking Time: 10/05/2019 / 05:24:57 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
