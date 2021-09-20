Guns stolen during pawn shop burglary Monday

Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a local pawn shop in the early hours Monday morning.
LPD were on the scene at Pawn Express, 1921 O Street, when the alarm went off at about 4 a.m.
Officers found damage to the business' garage door. Once inside, they noticed a broken glass case and multiple detached security clips on guns.
Officers viewed security footage with the store manager and saw at least one person enter the store, taking several rifles, a computer, a sound system and a pair of shoes.
The total loss of property is about $6,300, and estimated damage to the store is around $2,000. The investigation is ongoing.
