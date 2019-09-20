Investigators arrested two men, found methamphetamine and seized seven guns in an Interstate 80 stop Thursday west of Lincoln, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
A deputy stopped an eastbound 2018 Nissan Altima at 10 a.m. for following another vehicle too closely west of the Northwest 48th Street exit, Wagner said.
After suspecting the men inside were involved in criminal activity, the deputy asked whether they had anything illegal inside, Wagner said.
The men told the deputy they had a small amount of marijuana, so the deputy searched the car and found the seven firearms in the trunk, he said.
Two of the four pistols were fully loaded.
Just over a gram of meth was found in the car, and the marijuana they had was less than an ounce, Wagner said.
Neither of the men gave investigators their real name, but Wagner said deputies suspect at least one of them may be a convicted felon.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.