Guns, credit cards car stolen from Lincoln apartment complex
Thieves made off with guns, credit cards and a vehicle after striking a southeast Lincoln apartment complex.

The Lincoln Police Department took two calls Thursday from residents of Rockledge Oaks apartments near 84th and Van Dorn streets. A man reported two handguns — a black Beretta .45-caliber and a black Smith and Wesson .380-caliber — along with credit cards had been stolen out of his SUV in the complex's parking lot. A woman reported her silver 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, in which she had kept the vehicle's key and her wallet, missing from the lot.

Police are reviewing surveillance video after canvassing the area as they investigate the thefts. The man's credit cards were used Thursday morning to make a purchase exceeding $300 at Home Depot near 70th Street and Nebraska 2.

Both victims told officers they believed they had left their cars unlocked. Lincoln police encouraged residents to lock their vehicles after noting how much was stolen from unlocked cars in a single parking lot.

