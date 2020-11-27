 Skip to main content
Gunfire leads to arrests in Lincoln on Thanksgiving
Gunfire leads to arrests in Lincoln on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in Lincoln started, and ended, with gunfire, and police arrested three men in connection to two unrelated incidents.

First, at about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street to a report of shots fired at a home. They found bullet holes and, after an investigation, arrested Daeveion Graham, 19, and Leul Howell, 19, each on suspicion of aiding and abetting shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Capt. Todd Kocian. Nobody was injured in that shooting, and police recovered a 9mm handgun.

Then, at about 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Saw Htike, 45, after they say he shot his .22 rifle into his apartment floor and ceiling in the 1500 block of South 20th Street. He was booked in jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm. Nobody was injured in that shooting, either, Kocian said.

