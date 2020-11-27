Gunfire leads to arrests in Lincoln on Thanksgiving

Gunfire leads to men’s arrest
Thanksgiving in Lincoln started, and ended, with gunfire, and police arrested three men in connection to two unrelated incidents.
First, at about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street to a report of shots fired at a home. They found bullet holes and, after an investigation, arrested Daeveion Graham, 19, and Leul Howell, 19, each on suspicion of aiding and abetting shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Capt. Todd Kocian. Nobody was injured in that shooting, and police recovered a 9 mm handgun.
Police are still investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting on the same block that targeted a different building, Kocian said, but officers have made no arrests in that case.
At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Saw Htike, 45, after they say he shot his .22 rifle into his apartment floor and ceiling in the 1500 block of South 20th Street. He was booked in jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm. Nobody was injured in that shooting, either, Kocian said.
Man in custody after car chase
OMAHA — A Bellevue man has been jailed after a lengthy chase that crossed back and forth across the Iowa-Nebraska line.
The 34-year-old suspect is accused of a long list of crimes, including reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been charged.
The chase began shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday when Council Bluff, Iowa, officers stopped a Chevrolet Silverado, but the driver took off on Interstate 480 and drove into Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck reached speeds of more than 100 mph.
The truck later turned east on Interstate 80 and crossed back into Iowa, where Council Bluffs police picked up the pursuit again, deploying spike strips, but the truck headed back to Nebraska.
In Omaha, troopers pulled in front of the truck and the driver got out and tried to run but was caught.
