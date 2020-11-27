Gunfire leads to arrests in Lincoln on Thanksgiving

Gunfire leads to men’s arrest

Thanksgiving in Lincoln started, and ended, with gunfire, and police arrested three men in connection to two unrelated incidents.

First, at about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street to a report of shots fired at a home. They found bullet holes and, after an investigation, arrested Daeveion Graham, 19, and Leul Howell, 19, each on suspicion of aiding and abetting shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Capt. Todd Kocian. Nobody was injured in that shooting, and police recovered a 9 mm handgun.

Police are still investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting on the same block that targeted a different building, Kocian said, but officers have made no arrests in that case.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Saw Htike, 45, after they say he shot his .22 rifle into his apartment floor and ceiling in the 1500 block of South 20th Street. He was booked in jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm. Nobody was injured in that shooting, either, Kocian said.

