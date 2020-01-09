Gunfire breaks window of home near 56th and Old Cheney

Gunfire broke a window of a home near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road on Wednesday evening.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 8 p.m., police got a call that a few shots had been fired in the 6600 block of South 57th Street. A black Dodge Charger had been seen speeding away.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old man who lives in the area said he had been home with his family when he heard what he thought were fireworks, then found the broken window.

Spilker said he was not believed to be the target.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.