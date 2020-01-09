You are the owner of this article.
Gunfire breaks window of home near 56th and Old Cheney
Gunfire broke a window of a home near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road on Wednesday evening.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 8 p.m., police got a call that a few shots had been fired in the 6600 block of South 57th Street. A black Dodge Charger had been seen speeding away.

A 31-year-old man who lives in the area said he had been home with his family when he heard what he thought were fireworks, then found the broken window.

Spilker said he was not believed to be the target.

Police logo 2017
