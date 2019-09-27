A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in northwest Lincoln last weekend, police said.
According to Lincoln Police, a 27-year-old man had placed the revolver in the center console of his pickup truck as he planned a move to a new residence.
The truck was left parked in the street near 10th and West Leon Drive when someone went through it between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Along with the gun, valued at $450, the thieves also stole an estimated $300 in clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.