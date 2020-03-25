Gun sales surging; sheriff makes changes to handgun purchase permit requests

"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.

But the process will change starting Friday. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office will close its counter to requests, offering them by mail only.

"The entire purpose of that is for the safety and welfare of the public and our employees to minimize person-to-person contact," Duncan said.

The public can download the handgun purchase permit form on the sheriff's webpage or call the office at 402-441-6500 and ask to have an application mailed.

The application will need to be completed and notarized before being sent in with the $5 payment and a copy of a valid driver's license with a current address.

"The message is we're going to continue to process these as we always have. But we're doing these entirely by mail and no longer in person at our service counter," Duncan said.

The sheriff's office has seen spikes in requests for firearm purchase certificates -- required to buy, lease, rent or receive a handgun -- in the past, largely driven by political events.