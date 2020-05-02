Gun sales still well above average, sheriff's office says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gun sales in Lincoln continue to be heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of both Big Shots and Nebraska Gun noticed the sudden influx and rising demand for firearms tailored to home protection around the same time the coronavirus began to spread in the state. Many customers were buying firearms for the first time.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office released updated numbers of handgun purchase certificates this week. In February, there were 342 handgun purchases in Lancaster County. That number jumped to 758 in March and 553 in April.

Along with the rising number of gun sales, the sheriff's office has also seen requests for handgun purchase permits increase. Since closing the office counter to comply with social distancing measures, individuals must send requests for a permit by mail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.