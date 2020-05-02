You are the owner of this article.
Gun sales still well above average, sheriff's office says
Guns for sale on Wednesday at BigShots, where the owner said there has been an increase in customers that parallels the rise of coronavirus cases. 

Gun sales in Lincoln continue to be heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of both Big Shots and Nebraska Gun noticed the sudden influx and rising demand for firearms tailored to home protection around the same time the coronavirus began to spread in the state. Many customers were buying firearms for the first time.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office released updated numbers of handgun purchase certificates this week. In February, there were 342 handgun purchases in Lancaster County. That number jumped to 758 in March and 553 in April.

Along with the rising number of gun sales, the sheriff's office has also seen requests for handgun purchase permits increase. Since closing the office counter to comply with social distancing measures, individuals must send requests for a permit by mail.

