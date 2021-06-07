 Skip to main content
Gun parts found at Lincoln man's home after officers recover 'ghost gun' in traffic stop, police say
  • Updated
A traffic stop related to a suspended license led police to more than a pound of marijuana and gun parts in a Lincoln house over the weekend, a spokesman said. 

Lincoln Police Department Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers had probable cause to search the car of an 18-year-old Lincoln man on Friday, where they found a .40-caliber "ghost gun" and drug paraphernalia.

Those findings prompted officers to obtain a search warrant for the man's residence. Serving the warrant in the 1500 block of E Street at around 7:45 a.m. Friday, officers found marijuana, several calibers of ammunition and gun parts, Bonkiewicz said.

Ghost guns, which Bonkiewicz said are unregulated firearms that can be assembled via gun parts coupled with minor drilling, don't have serial numbers.

Officers arrested the man for carrying a concealed weapon and driving on a suspended license. He was taken to the Saline County Jail on a separate federal warrant. 

