Lincoln gun owners would have to lock up firearms left unattended in their vehicles and report firearm thefts in the city within 48 hours under separate proposed ordinances.
City Councilman Roy Christensen's proposal would replace an ordinance banning people from leaving an unattended gun in their vehicle for longer than 24 hours.
Instead, his ordinance would require guns left in vehicles to be locked up inside a glove box, trunk, another compartment or a hardened storage container attached to the vehicle.
"It is to prevent, to the extent possible, handguns from being stolen from cars in Lincoln and ending up in the possession of teenagers,” said Christensen, who owns a portable gun safe he bought online.
The other ordinance, proposed by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, would require people to notify police within 48 hours of discovering their gun had been stolen.
Raybould, who is traveling out of the country, couldn't be reached for comment.
The two ordinances are the first proposed city gun law changes to follow a task force report issued this summer on safely storing guns in Lincoln.
A group of advocates pushing for a city law mandating guns be locked up in homes applauded the two proposed ordinances as steps in the right direction. A public hearing on both proposals could happen later this month.
"(Nebraskans Against Gun Violence) is pleased to see progress on this issue, particularly in light of the fact that nearly 50% of stolen firearms are recovered in the hands of juveniles," Melody Vaccaro of the group said in a news release.
The Lincoln-based group plans to work with City Council members "to strengthen these ordinances" before they're voted on, she said.
Vaccaro and other group members have lobbied the council since October 2018 to enact a safe gun storage ordinance in Lincoln to keep guns out of the hands of children.
"We definitely are supportive of policies that raise the bar of gun ownership in Lincoln," she said in an interview.
If passed, violators of either ordinance who are prosecuted and convicted could face up to six months in jail or a $500 fine.
Lincoln City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said he doesn't believe judges in most cases would levy the most severe punishment, though.
"I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of citations," Kirkpatrick said. "But I also would expect that people are going to follow the law."
Councilman Bennie Shobe, who was on the Child Access to Firearms/Safe Storage Task Force, expressed skepticism about the two ordinances.
"I don't know that they'll make Lincoln a lot safer," Shobe said.
He has concerns about the ability to enforce both and worries they would mostly be symbolic, though he plans to discuss his concerns with their sponsors, he said.
No one argues about the need for laws requiring motorists to stop at stop signs even though stop sign violations are infrequently enforced, but the laws largely get drivers to stop, thus making streets safer, Vaccaro said.
Safe gun storage laws can have the same effect, getting people who follow laws to comply and secure firearms they may not have otherwise locked up, said Vaccaro, who was on the safe storage task force.
In an interview, Christensen said his ordinance is more enforceable than the one it would replace because it gives police a means to check whether the gun had been secured in the vehicle.
Raybould's ordinance concerns Christensen because mandatory reporting "turns a victim into a criminal," he said.
His ordinance is different because it allows responsible gun owners a legal way to keep their gun in their car, Christensen said.
The task force report said mandatory reporting could help police find stolen guns sooner, but it also cautioned that people may not report gun thefts out of fear of being ticketed by police.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said that unintended consequences always exist, but he believes responsible gun owners will follow the ordinances should they pass.
Mandatory reporting will help expedite law enforcement investigations that sometimes hinge on available DNA evidence or retained surveillance video, the chief said.
Bliemeister believes guns shouldn't be left unattended in cars, but if they are, they should absolutely be locked up.
"My opinion is that together these ordinances send a strong message of prevention," he said.
In 2018, there were 149 stolen firearms reported to police. Of those, 24 were stolen from cars.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington said she believes the issue of gun safety may require education as well as law-based solutions.
To Washington, Christensen and Raybould's ordinances seem like steps in the right direction.
"I'm glad we're doing something," Washington said.