Group punched Round 1 security guard, stole badge over mask mandate, Lincoln police say
Group punched Round 1 security guard, stole badge over mask mandate, Lincoln police say

A guard at a Gateway Mall entertainment center was punched and had his security badge stolen by a group of people asked to leave because they had been causing a disturbance and refused to wear masks.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened at Round 1 Bowling & Amusement shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

He said a supervisor told police a group of males had been asked to leave several times for, among other things, refusing to follow the city's mask mandate. When an 18-year-old guard followed them into the bathroom, they punched him in the face several times and stole his work badge before leaving.

The case is being investigated as a robbery.

