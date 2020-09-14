Group punched Round 1 security guard, stole badge over mask mandate, Lincoln police say

A guard at a Gateway Mall entertainment center was punched and had his security badge stolen by a group of people asked to leave because they had been causing a disturbance and refused to wear masks.

He said a supervisor told police a group of males had been asked to leave several times for, among other things, refusing to follow the city's mask mandate. When an 18-year-old guard followed them into the bathroom, they punched him in the face several times and stole his work badge before leaving.