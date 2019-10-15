{{featured_button_text}}

A 77-year-old Greenwood man went to prison Friday for groping a 10-year-old girl at a Lincoln church in 2011.

John W. Swaim had pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lincoln police arrested him in June 2018 after the victim, then 17, told a school employee that a man at her church, Southview Baptist Church, had touched her inappropriately several times from age 10 to 12, according to court documents.

The church is on South 13th Street between Arapahoe and Calvert streets.

In an interview with police, Swaim described his actions as accidental touching during wrestling. He later entered the no contest plea after prosecutors got permission to offer evidence at trial that he had inappropriately touched two other girls years ago.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus sentenced Swaim on Friday.

