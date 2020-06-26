You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Great Unity Ride' cruises down O Street in support of Lincoln law enforcement
View Comments
editor's pick

'Great Unity Ride' cruises down O Street in support of Lincoln law enforcement

{{featured_button_text}}
Group prepares to drive from Southeast Community to Harley Davidson Store

A group of about 80 people in 40 cars drove from Southeast Community College to the Harley Davidson store Friday night in support of Lincoln Police Department.

 Sofia Saric

Local law enforcement got a show of support Friday evening in the form of a rally along O Street.

Cars draped in American flags paraded from Southeast Community College to Frontier Harley-Davidson with motorcycle escorts.

Fanchon Blythe organized the “Great Unity Ride” as a way of raising the spirits of Lincoln Police officers, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers who might be feeling down in light of the recent protests.

This was the second rally she's organized, and she said there are plans for more ride-along demonstrations in the future.

“I like to use the example of a carton of eggs,” Blythe said. “You might get home from the store, and see that one egg is cracked. That doesn’t mean you throw them all away.”

Approximately 40 vehicles joined in the 40-block ride. Blythe sold American flags, handmade signs and store-bought stickers beforehand for people to tape to their cars.

Many honked their horns or shouted out of their windows in support of the men and women charged with protecting Lincoln.

Police carry guns, so that we do not have to, Mark Crouse said, adding that they take on the most important job in any city.

“You look at some of the countries that aren’t free, and civilians are walking around with AK-47s,” Crouse said. “They have no life.”

Hannah Blythe attended the ride to show support for her new fiancee who is a LPD officer.

“I understand the frustration, but the actions of one are not the actions of them all,” Hannah Blythe said. “In Lincoln, our police have some of the strongest morals of anywhere in the country.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
6
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News