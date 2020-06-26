'Great Unity Ride' cruises down O Street in support of Lincoln law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local law enforcement got a show of support Friday evening in the form of a rally along O Street.

Cars draped in American flags paraded from Southeast Community College to Frontier Harley-Davidson with motorcycle escorts.

Fanchon Blythe organized the “Great Unity Ride” as a way of raising the spirits of Lincoln Police officers, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers who might be feeling down in light of the recent protests.

This was the second rally she's organized, and she said there are plans for more ride-along demonstrations in the future.

“I like to use the example of a carton of eggs,” Blythe said. “You might get home from the store, and see that one egg is cracked. That doesn’t mean you throw them all away.”

Approximately 40 vehicles joined in the 40-block ride. Blythe sold American flags, handmade signs and store-bought stickers beforehand for people to tape to their cars.

Many honked their horns or shouted out of their windows in support of the men and women charged with protecting Lincoln.

Police carry guns, so that we do not have to, Mark Crouse said, adding that they take on the most important job in any city.