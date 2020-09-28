 Skip to main content
Great Dane puppy worth $5K reported stolen from kennel
Great Dane puppy worth $5K reported stolen from kennel

A dog worth $5,000 was reported stolen from a kennel north of Lincoln over the weekend.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the owner of Dove's Dog Academy and Kennel reported that a 7-month-old Great Dane puppy was stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Sgt. Tom Brookhouser said the owner reported that someone gained entry to the locked kennel overnight and took the dog. Nothing else was taken.

The business, which is about a mile north of Interstate 80, has surveillance cameras, but they did not capture any suspicious activity, Brookhouser said.

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

