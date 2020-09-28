Great Dane puppy worth $5K reported stolen from kennel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dog worth $5,000 was reported stolen from a kennel north of Lincoln over the weekend.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the owner of Dove's Dog Academy and Kennel reported that a 7-month-old Great Dane puppy was stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Sgt. Tom Brookhouser said the owner reported that someone gained entry to the locked kennel overnight and took the dog. Nothing else was taken.

The business, which is about a mile north of Interstate 80, has surveillance cameras, but they did not capture any suspicious activity, Brookhouser said.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.