Grease on stove sparks fire at west Lincoln house

Police were investigating the report of an assault at a west Lincoln house Monday when grease left unattended on a stove sparked a fire that caused $150,00-$200,000 damage.
Acting Battalion Chief Brian Giles said officers asked fire and rescue personnel to stand by while they investigated the police report on the 1800 block of Glynn Circle about 5:30 p.m.
Fire Inspector Ken Hilger said the home was rented for clients who are mentally challenged. The officer was outside talking to two caregivers when he saw a fire had started on the stove, and he ran inside and got a 16-year-old out.
By the time they left the house, the kitchen was engulfed in flames, Hilger said.
One of the caregivers was taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, he said.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Isabella R Buckman
ISABELLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Myra Noelle McKerrigan
MYRA was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, and black leggings. MYRA has 'MM' tattooed near her right temple. MYRA may be traveling in a BLACK, 4 door CHEVROLET, with Nebraska license plates.
MYRA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 104 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher M Johnston
CHRISTOPHER is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 187 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Freddy Rico Pilcher
FREDDY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominiga Benito
Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
DOMINIGA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leah Rennee York
LEAH is a 53 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Patricia Susanne Herman
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
PATRICIA is a 51 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Hunter P Hawthorne
HUNTER is a 21 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Michael Medina
MICHAEL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Unknown eyes.
Joshua Boykins
JOSHUA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trimothy Wayne Pruitt
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
TRIMOTHY is a 56 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Zackary Reuter
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
ZACKARY is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph Allen Dunwoody
JOSEPH is a 49 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Brian Diego-garcia
BRIAN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaden Hammond
JADEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Emma Pierson
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Salas Ogden
MICHAEL is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isahi A Devora
ISAHI is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kash A Davis
KASH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Julisha Deandra Biggs
JULISHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 136 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tucker A Dobberstine
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Dayton W Schultz
DAYTON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
DONELL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Stormy L Chesmore
STORMY is a 26 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Rg Fatica
SAMUEL is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Michael Gardner
ALEXANDER is a 29 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Unknown eyes.
William A Brown
WILLIAM is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa L Johnson
ALYSSA was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a teal shirt, and black leggings.
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Zymira Royal
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
ZYMIRA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mary K Bruber
MARY is a 43 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven A White
RAVEN is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Renae Arkulari
ALEXIS is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alicia Serinna Chacon
ALICIA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Unknown eyes.
Shaydie Hinman
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
SHAYDIE is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Machenzie L Pollard
MACHENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Allen Wallach
CHRISTOPHER is a 29 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cytaya Latini Tate-rucker
CYTAYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Saul Aaron Soto
SAUL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Edgar A Deleon
Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
EDGAR is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyacan Sebit Deng
NYACAN has scars on her arms and legs.
NYACAN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tim0thy J Classen
Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
TIM0THY is a 76 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 208 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
ESTEVON is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominique M Wright
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
DOMINIQUE is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 162 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mitchell A Musquiz
MITCHELL is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 137 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
TAYLON was last seen wearing a gray Concordia long sleeve shirt, and blue Adidas shorts, and carrying a backpack. TAYLON may be traveling in a WHITE, DODGE INTREPID.
TAYLEN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
BIANCA is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kieth L Cunningham
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
KIETH is a 73 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has White hair and Blue eyes.
Connor Tiedje
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
CONNOR is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
GARY is a 27 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Columbriana Hicks
COLUMBRIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
SEQUOIA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rayjah Levering
RAYJAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Gonzalez
CLAUDIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Kruger
MERCEDES is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 121 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shanta One Four Bryant
SHANTA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 133 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher R Cade
CHRISTOPHER is a 31 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 172 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Estes
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kurt L Oneal
KURT is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tachae Marie Ross
TACHAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Bailey Zapata
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
BAILEY is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
NATHAN is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rigo Britt
Agency: Boone CO SO Albion
RIGO was last seen wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black coat with neon green on it, and a red & white knitted cap.
RIGO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
L0gan Uldrich-argent
L0GAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
STOY is a 45 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaywon D Cooper
JAYWON is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
EMMETT is a 46 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Fornstrom
COURTNEY is a 26 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Shalisha M Thomas
SHALISHA is a 39 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Miranda Smith-huenink
MIRANDA is a 23 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Chase Andrew King
CHASE is a 43 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jonathan A Medellin
JONATHAN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Agency: Hall CO SO Grand Island
LOGAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tori Polite
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
TORI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chris John Goynes
CHRIS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyca-ann Gaskill
NYCA-ANN is a 21 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jace D Siemer
JACE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Dalton J Berens
DALTON is a 27 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Austin Aleksander Coate
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
AUSTIN was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a pink bomber type jacket. AUSTIN has his blonde hair partially dyed pink.
AUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 139 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
DESTINEE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Cordes
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
COURTNEY is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Robert P Thieme
ROBERT is a 55 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Adam Castillo
ADAM is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Walter Cj Martin
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
WALTER is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tavionna Stevenson
TAVIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heather Lynn Charles
HEATHER is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Larry Hardenbrook
Agency: Furnas CO SO Beaver City
LARRY left the 600 block of Tenth (10th) Street, in Beaver City, on foot. LARRY was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans, and brown shoes: LARRY was not wearing a coat. LARRY suffers from Alzheimer's and wears a medical bracelet with his name on it.
LARRY is a 78 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has White hair and Blue eyes.
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
MICHAEL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 95 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Destinee Ann Connerley
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DESTINEE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Robert A Christensen
ROBERT is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Lopez-cano
JESUS is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Edward Jividen
Agency: Hamilton CO SO Aurora
ANTHONY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
GRACE is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Seth P Chambers
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
SETH is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
MIGUEL is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
LAUREL is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
