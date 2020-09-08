Grease on stove sparks fire at west Lincoln house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police were investigating the report of an assault at a west Lincoln house Monday when grease left unattended on a stove sparked a fire that caused $150,00-$200,000 damage.

Acting Battalion Chief Brian Giles said officers asked fire and rescue personnel to stand by while they investigated the police report on the 1800 block of Glynn Circle about 5:30 p.m.

Fire Inspector Ken Hilger said the home was rented for clients who are mentally challenged. The officer was outside talking to two caregivers when he saw a fire had started on the stove, and he ran inside and got a 16-year-old out.

By the time they left the house, the kitchen was engulfed in flames, Hilger said.

One of the caregivers was taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, he said.

