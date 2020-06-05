Grant writer on Malcolm ballfield project lied to get $34K more commission, State Patrol says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A warrant has gone out for the arrest of a 52-year-old grant writer who is accused of taking off with $34,000 in commissions she didn't earn by saying she'd secured more foundation money than she really had to build a Malcolm baseball field.

Prosecutors charged Diana Hutchison this week with felony theft by deception.

In an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Mark White said he spoke with representatives of the Malcolm Youth Sports Association in January and learned of concerns they had about Hutchison, the grant writer whom they had hired to secure grant funding for a baseball field.

In exchange, Hutchison was to be paid a 15% commission.

White said the association received invoices from Hutchison and letters from foundations about funds that were going to be coming.

When some of the promised money hadn't arrived, the association leaders became suspicious that something was wrong, he said.

The board president called one of the foundations and learned that they hadn't agreed to make a donation on the project. Hutchison already had been paid $7,500 commission for it.