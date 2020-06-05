You are the owner of this article.
Grant writer on Malcolm ballfield project lied to get $34K more commission, State Patrol says
Grant writer on Malcolm ballfield project lied to get $34K more commission, State Patrol says

A warrant has gone out for the arrest of a 52-year-old grant writer who is accused of taking off with $34,000 in commissions she didn't earn by saying she'd secured more foundation money than she really had to build a Malcolm baseball field.

Prosecutors charged Diana Hutchison this week with felony theft by deception.

In an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Mark White said he spoke with representatives of the Malcolm Youth Sports Association in January and learned of concerns they had about Hutchison, the grant writer whom they had hired to secure grant funding for a baseball field.

In exchange, Hutchison was to be paid a 15% commission.

White said the association received invoices from Hutchison and letters from foundations about funds that were going to be coming.

When some of the promised money hadn't arrived, the association leaders became suspicious that something was wrong, he said.

The board president called one of the foundations and learned that they hadn't agreed to make a donation on the project. Hutchison already had been paid $7,500 commission for it.

White said he provided the documentation from the Malcolm Youth Sports Association to the State Auditor's Office, which looked over the records. Then, he contacted several of the foundations and discovered seven that hadn't pledged the funds that Hutchison said they had.

By then, she already had been paid $34,050 commission for the fraudulent pledges, White said.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Thursday.

On its fundraising page on the Field of Dreams project to add a softball field and baseball field, association president Matt Thieman said volunteers had taken over grant-writing and the Malcolm community and individual donors have stepped up to push the project forward.

"MYSA remains 100% confident the Malcolm Ballfield project will be a success," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

