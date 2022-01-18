 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grandma Nancy found after police look to reconnect her with stolen Christmas presents
Grandma Nancy found after police look to reconnect her with stolen Christmas presents

Grandma Nancy gifts

Police said presents recovered from a stolen Honda SUV were wrapped by someone identified only as Grandma Nancy.

 Lincoln Police, Courtesy photo

A woman now known as Grandma Nancy has come forward to the Lincoln Police Department after the agency recovered Christmas presents she had wrapped and addressed to her great-grandchildren. 

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the grandmother contacted LPD a few hours after the department publicized the recovered gifts Tuesday morning. 

Police found the still-wrapped gifts inside a stolen Honda Pilot, recovered Monday afternoon near 16th and Washington streets.

The gift-giver — who had tagged wrapped presents to Olivia, Eli, Christopher, Carissa and Snow — is not the owner of the stolen Honda Pilot, Vigil said, leaving police unsure of where the presents had come from. 

"Grandma Nancy is the common denominator," Vigil said earlier Tuesday. "We would love to get these presents back to whoever they belong to."

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, Vigil said police determined the recovered presents had been stolen from a white Honda Accord in the 1000 block of North 63rd Street on Dec. 26.

He said the owner of the white Honda Accord was temporarily holding the presents until the woman could retrieve them and give them to her great-grandchildren, when they were stolen from the car. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

