Granddaughter of Starkweather victims advocates for Fugate pardon

"The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew about and/or witnessed the death of my beloved family, and left with Starkweather willingly on a murder spree is too much for me to bear anymore," she wrote.

"Receiving a pardon may somehow alleviate this terrible burden."

Ward said she started getting interested in her grandparents' murders in high school and looked into them more while she was in college, reading books and watching some of the movies and TV shows that were made about the crime.

"I was curious, and I wanted to know where my grandparents were and what had happened to them," she said.

Ward said that, for a long time, she thought that Clair must have been guilty to some degree, until she herself agreed to appear on a crime show and had to extensively research the case.

It was through that research, she said, that she began to believe that Clair was not guilty of any of the crimes and was a victim herself — not only of Starkweather — "but of a system, an old boys' network that really was fueled by the anger, pain and grief of the time."

There was so much fear surrounding the crime, she said, that people could not look at it objectively.