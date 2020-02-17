Granddaughter of Starkweather victims advocates for Fugate pardon

Liza Ward's first memory of asking about her grandparents was when she was 5 years old.
"It was grandparents day at school, and I asked where my grandparents were," Ward said.
Her parents, she said, were forced to tell her "that a bad man had killed them."
That's the first time the 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts heard about Charles Starkweather.
Her grandparents, C. Lauer and Clara Ward, were two of the 11 people Starkweather killed between December 1957 and January 1958.
Caril Ann Clair, who was then 14-year-old Caril Ann Fugate, was present for many of the killings and was convicted of one of them, for which she received a life sentence. That sentence was later reduced, and she left prison in 1976. Starkweather was executed in 1959.
Clair is now seeking a pardon from the state of Nebraska, and the Pardons Board will consider her application Tuesday. According to the agenda, the board will not hear any testimony.
In Clair's application, she said she went with Starkweather on his killing spree because he threatened to kill her family. In reality, he had already murdered her parents and baby sister.
Many people believe Clair may have participated in the murders or at least knew about them, but in her pardon application, she disputes that.
"The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew about and/or witnessed the death of my beloved family, and left with Starkweather willingly on a murder spree is too much for me to bear anymore," she wrote.
"Receiving a pardon may somehow alleviate this terrible burden."
Ward said she started getting interested in her grandparents' murders in high school and looked into them more while she was in college, reading books and watching some of the movies and TV shows that were made about the crime.
"I was curious, and I wanted to know where my grandparents were and what had happened to them," she said.
Ward said that, for a long time, she thought that Clair must have been guilty to some degree, until she herself agreed to appear on a crime show and had to extensively research the case.
It was through that research, she said, that she began to believe that Clair was not guilty of any of the crimes and was a victim herself — not only of Starkweather — "but of a system, an old boys' network that really was fueled by the anger, pain and grief of the time."
There was so much fear surrounding the crime, she said, that people could not look at it objectively.
She points to the fact that Starkweather's testimony was used to convict Clair even though he changed his story several times.
Ward called that unconscionable and disrespectful, both to Clair and the victims.
She flew to Lincoln from Massachusetts this week to attend Clair's Pardons Board hearing.
Ward submitted a letter in support of the pardon but also hopes for a chance to testify. She said she has support from her father, who was 14 when his parents were murdered, and other family members.
"I very much hope that Caril gets her pardon tomorrow, but, in the event that she does not, I think it's important for her to know that people do believe her," Ward said.
Clair, who is 76 years old and lives in Michigan, will not attend the hearing. She'll be represented by Lincoln attorney John Stevens Berry Sr., who along with Linda Battisti wrote a book, "The Twelfth Victim, the Innocence of Caril Fugate in the Starkweather Murder Rampage."
Berry, who like Ward believes Clair is innocent of the crimes, said she was "railroaded" by police. He said that at the time, she was the youngest person in the U.S. ever tried for first-degree murder, and he suggested that police and the courts would treat the same sort of case much differently today.
Berry, who represented one of the Beatrice 6 defendants who were wrongly convicted of murder, also bristled at suggestions that Clair is seeking a pardon so she can try to sue the state for monetary compensation.
"We're not looking for a lawsuit," Berry said. "She doesn't want money. She wants to meet her maker at peace."
