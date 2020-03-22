Grand jury's recommendations for changes not always shared

As investigatory bodies, grand juries can recommend changes to policies or practices to law enforcement agencies, even in cases where no wrongdoing is found.
Before a 2016 change in state law, any suggestions made to police departments, sheriff’s offices and county jails — as well as the testimony, evidence and questions that led the grand jury to offer them — were shielded from view, kept secret like the rest of the grand jury process.
Statute allows the publicly available grand jury materials to exclude “the names of the grand jurors or their deliberations,” but newly available access to the transcripts of the proceedings help provide insight into what the jurors were thinking.
However, a Journal Star review found the grand jury's recommendations for new policies or practices are not always acted upon or even shared with agencies.
A June 21, 2019, grand jury convened in Hall County District Court found no criminal wrongdoing by Grand Island Police Officer Rick Ehlers after he shot and killed Benjamin Melendez, who had stabbed Ehlers in the face with a knife.
But the grand jurors said they believed emergency dispatchers could have provided more information to Ehlers and Sgt. Jason Allan about Melendez’s state of mind, and those details might have helped prevent the fatal encounter.
“We the grand jury feel that the 911 dispatchers should have more fully relayed the threats and the caller’s instability and agitation to the responding officers thus making the officers better prepared for the situation at hand,” the handwritten note included in the grand jury report reads.
During testimony, the grand jury questioned Brad Butler, an investigator with the Kearney Police Department who investigated Melendez’s death on the night of March 13, 2019.
Earlier that evening, according to a 911 recording and transcript entered into evidence, Melendez, who was upset, called the Grand Island Communication Center after receiving a call from the “Nebraska Police Emergency Center.”
Dispatchers sent officers to Melendez’s home, but after knocking on the door and getting no answer, they left. An irate Melendez called 911 a second time.
“You guys are stalking me,” said the 29-year-old who suffered from psychosis and depression, according to court documents. “I called the number that called me first and then the police showed up. Are you kidding me? I’m pretty sure you broke my rights and he was breaking the law.”
Melendez threatened to stab an officer in the eye if they approached his house again, and after a tense back and forth with the dispatcher, abruptly hung up.
Police were then dispatched a second time to his house in the 1500 block of St. Paul Road and when they knocked again, the grand jury learned Melendez answered the door naked, holding a kitchen knife in his right hand.
He lunged at Ehlers, stabbing him just below the left eye and cutting him twice more on the head. Allan managed to pin Melendez against a railing on the front porch, but when he disengaged and backed away, Melendez turned toward the sergeant.
That’s when Ehlers fired five shots, hitting Melendez four times in the back and once in the arm. He was later pronounced dead at a Grand Island hospital. The whole incident took a matter of seconds, according to a dash cam video played for the grand jury.
After reviewing the evidence, the recurring question from jurors was whether or not officers were made aware of the threat before they went to Melendez’s house a second time.
“No, they were not,” Butler responded.
“Is that normal policy?” the juror asked.
“Every agency and every dispatcher is different because there’s different ways that you can receive that information,” Butler testified. “You can receive it on your mobile data terminal, it can be sent to your computer. Some officers will check that and recheck it because it will give updates. Some dispatchers will call you on the radio to give updates.”
During a review of the situation that included the police department, Jon Rosenlund, the emergency management director who oversees the Grand Island Communication Center, said the department determined it had adequately communicated Melendez’s threats to the officers over the radio.
“The dispatcher told him ‘He’s very agitated and he said he has a knife,’” Rosenlund said.
But no dispatchers were called to testify by prosecutors or the grand jury. Nor was the grand jury’s recommendation that dispatchers in the future should better communicate a caller’s “instability and agitation” relayed to decision-makers in the department, Rosenlund added.
Changes at jail made after internal review
Similarly, three recommendations issued by a 2019 grand jury concerning Sarpy County Jail procedures following the death of an Illinois woman in its custody were never communicated directly to jail administrators.
Bellevue Police found Danielle Harbison slumped behind the wheel of her truck on the evening of June 23, 2018, and called the rescue department to evaluate her medically, but the 37-year-old declined help, the grand jury learned from Officer Aaron Jezek and paramedic Erin McCormick.
Harbison was instead taken to the Sarpy County Jail on suspected driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jurors also questioned jail guards about how frequently they conducted checks, what those checks entailed, as well as what policies were in place for individuals who were jailed with blood alcohol levels several times the legal limit. A preliminary breath test measured Harbison at 0.34, while a second test at the jail showed it had dropped to 0.32 when she arrived at the jail.
“At any point, did you feel she needed to see the onsite nurse?” one juror asked Alyssa Runge, a Blair police officer who was then working the night shift in the Sarpy County Jail.
“Would you take a 0.34 to the hospital?” another asked.
The grand jury learned the jail staff had asked their supervisors if Harbison's BAC was too high to accept her into their custody, but learned from Lt. Mark Topil there was no cutoff.
Topil told the jury how he instead instructed jail staff to put Harbison in a cell directly opposite from the booking area, check her every 15 minutes and provide her with fluids.
Jail staff performed 30 checks on Harbison over the next five hours, but shortly before 2 a.m. found she had stopped breathing.
They immediately called 911, according to testimony during the grand jury, and pulled her into the hallway to begin CPR. She was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a Bellevue hospital.
A coroner ruled alcohol toxicity was the cause of death. Family members told investigators Harbison was an alcoholic and had been hospitalized several times within the last year.
The grand jury report submitted recommendations to the court, which included asking medical and law enforcement representatives to:
* Set a standardized BAC level requiring medical clearance.
* Notify nurses if an inmate meets that standard.
* Employ a nurse onsite at all times.
Interviewed earlier this month by the Journal Star, Lt. Jacob Betsworth, who now oversees the unit, said about the recommendations “it’s unclear if they were provided directly to the jail.”
Like the Grand Island 911 center, Sarpy County conducted its own internal review and enacted new policies, Betsworth added, many of which meet the grand jury's suggestions.
Now, if officers bring anyone to the jail whose BAC measures above 0.20 — two and a half times above the legal limit — those individuals need to be cleared by a hospital first. The jail also extended the hours a nurse is at the facility, and made those employees on call when they are not present.
Those reviews and policy changes were done before the grand jury filed its report, Betsworth said.
“After any kind of incident, we look at whether it was a failure of policy or a failure of people,” he said. In the instance investigated by the grand jury, no discipline was recommended for any employees.
