Grand jury's recommendations for changes not always shared

Police were then dispatched a second time to his house in the 1500 block of St. Paul Road and when they knocked again, the grand jury learned Melendez answered the door naked, holding a kitchen knife in his right hand.

He lunged at Ehlers, stabbing him just below the left eye and cutting him twice more on the head. Allan managed to pin Melendez against a railing on the front porch, but when he disengaged and backed away, Melendez turned toward the sergeant.

That’s when Ehlers fired five shots, hitting Melendez four times in the back and once in the arm. He was later pronounced dead at a Grand Island hospital. The whole incident took a matter of seconds, according to a dash cam video played for the grand jury.

After reviewing the evidence, the recurring question from jurors was whether or not officers were made aware of the threat before they went to Melendez’s house a second time.

“No, they were not,” Butler responded.

“Is that normal policy?” the juror asked.