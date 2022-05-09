 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand jury rules 20-year-old Lincoln man's death after pursuit crash accidental

  • Updated
  • 0

Update

The story was updated Monday afternoon after Lincoln police said an earlier news release from the Nebraska State Patrol incorrectly said Gregory had died.

Grand jury reports have been filed in six in-custody deaths in Lancaster County, including the death of a 20-year-old Lincoln man who fled a traffic stop in a residential area early Christmas morning and ran into a parked car at over 55 mph.

The grand jury, which met in mid-March, ruled Ahmad Gregory's death accidental.

Ahmad Gregory

Ahmad Gregory

Lincoln Police Officer Grant Powell, a crash reconstructionist, told the grand jury members it started at about 12:50 a.m. Dec. 25 when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper tried to stop Gregory, who was driving a Mercedes sedan with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets.

Powell said the car ended up having in-transit tags.

According to the transcript, Gregory was driving too fast when he hit dips in the road at 31st and Hitchcock Street, causing him to lose control. He sideswiped a car, then struck a Honda Ridgeline essentially head-on.

Powell said he was going at least 57 mph at impact.

Gregory, who wasn't believed to be wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Powell said a baggie of marijuana, cash and a scale were found in the car.

At the hearing, a juror asked about the criteria for maintaining a high-speed pursuit in a residential area, particularly in stops that aren't for felonies.

Powell said different agencies have different policies regarding when and how long to pursue a vehicle and under what circumstances. Here, he said, there were no pedestrians or traffic visible in the trooper's cruiser video. So the risk to the public was relatively low, he said.

The grand jury also determined the deaths of five others — all serving prison sentences — to be natural causes.

Lawrence Ortiz died Oct. 4 of vascular disease; Marvin Lovette died Nov. 1 as a result of cardiac arrest; Jason Frost died Nov. 5 of COVID-19 pneumonia; Atlee Mosemann died Nov. 18 of stomach cancer; and Kristopher Prigge died Jan. 2 of leukemia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

