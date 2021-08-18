 Skip to main content
Grand jury reviews recent deaths at prison, county jail
A grand jury has cleared the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the Lancaster County Department of Corrections of any criminal wrongdoing after reviewing five recent in-custody deaths.

Two of them -- Keeva O'Neal and Jeffrey Haptonstall -- died of COVID-19. 

O'Neal, 48, who had been an inmate at the State Penitentiary, died at a Lincoln hospital March 14 from acute hypoxic respiratory failure secondary to presumed COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a grand jury report.

He was serving a 45- to 65-year sentence for multiple counts of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and had been incarcerated since 1997. 

Haptonstall, 55, was an inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections and receiving services in a state facility since Jan. 22, 2020, but had been taken to a Lincoln hospital to receive treatment for a medical condition and died there in January.

In a report of a grand jury that met July 29, they found that his death was caused by acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

The Lincoln man had been awaiting trial on allegations that he sexually molested a preteen girl.

Two other inmates, one in jail and one in prison, died of other medical problems, and a third at the jail died last year of a suicide, according to the grand jury reports on file at the Lancaster County District Court. 

Harold Wilson, 65, died Jan. 18 at the State Penitentiary of natural causes. He was serving a 56- to 170-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping and first-degree murder out of Dawson County. He started his sentence in 1986.

Dillon Capps, 26, died Jan. 9 after experiencing a medical episode while at the county jail and was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died as the result of cardiac arrest, according to the grand jury. 

Jeffrey S. Thomas, 50, died Sept. 19 as the result of a hanging at the county jail. He previously had been taken off of suicide watch. The grand jury ruled his death a suicide.

It wasn't immediate clear why Thomas and Capps were in jail, and records since have been sealed. 

Full transcripts of the July 29 grand jury aren't yet available.

The grand jury also reviewed the deaths of Jon Farrar on March 30 and Jacoby Wilcox on April 24 and found no criminal wrongdoing.

Farrar shot himself while in the presence of Lincoln Police officers. Wilcox's death was ruled accidental. He was riding a motorcycle and ran into an SUV while fleeing Nebraska State Patrol troopers. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

