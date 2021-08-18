Grand jury reviews recent deaths at prison, county jail

A grand jury has cleared the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the Lancaster County Department of Corrections of any criminal wrongdoing after reviewing five recent in-custody deaths.

Two of them -- Keeva O'Neal and Jeffrey Haptonstall -- died of COVID-19.

O'Neal, 48, who had been an inmate at the State Penitentiary, died at a Lincoln hospital March 14 from acute hypoxic respiratory failure secondary to presumed COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a grand jury report.

He was serving a 45- to 65-year sentence for multiple counts of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and had been incarcerated since 1997.

Haptonstall, 55, was an inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections and receiving services in a state facility since Jan. 22, 2020, but had been taken to a Lincoln hospital to receive treatment for a medical condition and died there in January.

In a report of a grand jury that met July 29, they found that his death was caused by acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

The Lincoln man had been awaiting trial on allegations that he sexually molested a preteen girl.