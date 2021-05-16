Grand jury reviews deaths of 6 inmates who had COVID-19

The juror followed up, asking if the COVID-19 diagnoses were done at the penitentiary or at the hospital once patients were admitted.

DeFreece said the inmates are cared for at the prisons until they need additional support and care. Then, they are taken to a hospital.

Most of the six died there.

The reviews didn't include an investigation into how inmates had gotten COVID-19. But all of the six had been sentenced to prison years before the pandemic hit.

According to the Marshall Project, which is collecting data on COVID-19 infections in state and federal prisons, 982 prison inmates in Nebraska — or 1 in 6 — have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's 1.5 times the state's overall rate.

The first death, Henry Huff III, a 54-year-old inmate at the State Penitentiary, came on the morning of Sept. 18. By then, he'd been hospitalized for 15 days and was on a ventilator. On Sept. 17, his family told his doctor he wouldn't want life-saving interventions, like the ventilator, and to focus on relieving his symptoms.