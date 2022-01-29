Grand jury reviews 8 inmate deaths, half of whom had COVID-19

A grand jury has completed the reviews of the deaths of eight inmates, half of whom had COVID-19, and found no criminal wrongdoing.

Three of the men — David Fredrick Munsey, Robert Lewis and Jaime Rivera Jr. — had refused the vaccine when the prison offered it, according to transcripts filed recently in the Lancaster County District Court.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Amanda DeFreece said Munsey, 59, declined vaccination on July 15, and died of COVID-19 less than a month later, Aug. 12, at Bryan West in Lincoln.

He had just started serving a 12- to 24-year sentence out of Box Butte County on child pornography charges.

State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff said Lewis, 61, initially declined, too, then asked for the vaccine after he tested positive, which by then was too late.

Lewis spent three days on a ventilator at Bryan West before he died Sept. 10.

He had been serving a two- to three-year sentence out of Platte County for possession of methamphetamine and attempted possession of a deadly weapon, and had been eligible for parole in August.

Jaime Rivera Jr., 38, who was serving 20 to 30 years for attempted sexual assault of a child, died at Bryan West the same day as Lewis.

Dimitroff said Rivera ended up on a ventilator with pneumonia and respiratory failure due to an underlying condition brought on by COVID-19.

DeFreece said a fourth inmate, 40-year-old William Lassek Jr., was admitted to the hospital eight days after testing positive at the prison, previously called the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, and ended up on a ventilator. He died there Aug. 12.

Lassek was serving 70 years to life in connection to a murder in Douglas County.

In addition to the COVID-19 related deaths, the grand jury also reviewed the deaths of three other prison inmates and one county jail inmate, all of whom had health issues, including:

* Michael Kirchhoff, 58, who died of a brain aneurysm, suddenly collapsing on the yard at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on May 22. Prison workers attempted CPR but couldn't save him. He had been serving a 10- to 12-year sentence out of Lancaster County for possession of methamphetamine, with a habitual criminal enhancement.

* Patrick Russell, 64, who had lung cancer and died April 25 at the hospital. He was serving a sentence of 110-126 years for first-degree murder in Douglas County.

* Xavier Valentine, 22, who had been diagnosed earlier in the year with an inoperable brain tumor and died Aug. 18 at the hospital. He had been serving a 10- to 30-year sentence out of Douglas County for second-degree assault and a gun charge.

* Nuha Farid, 51, who died at the hospital Sept. 13. Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said Farid had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before going into custody at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. He was awaiting sentencing for an armed robbery at a gas station in Lincoln.

The grand jury heard the cases on Nov. 30, and a transcript of its findings later was filed with the court. Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Dan Zieg said the panel reviewed a total of 35 deaths of people in law enforcement custody last year, which was double a "normal" year.

