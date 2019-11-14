{{featured_button_text}}

A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly being a drug user in possession of a firearm on Sept. 19.

Edward D. Williams already was charged in state court with possession of a stolen firearm.

In court records, the Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper on patrol on 10th Street in Lincoln smelled marijuana coming from a Chevy Monte Carlo as it sat at a red light in front of him shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 19.

The trooper stopped the car at 14th Street and Yolande Avenue, where Williams, the passenger, allegedly was seen with a small piece of marijuana on his shirt. When the trooper asked Williams to get out of the car, the trooper saw a gun in his pocket.

The trooper handcuffed Williams and took the gun from his pocket.

If convicted on the indictment, he could get up to 10 years of imprisonment.

