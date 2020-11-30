Grand jury indicts Lincoln teen for allegedly trying to kill rival gang member

A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old Lincoln man for allegedly trying to kill a rival gang member last year.
In documents unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court, Edward "Eddie" Williams stands charged with attempted murder and attempted assault with a deadly weapon, both in aid of racketeering, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
He was arrested Friday.
Williams and two other Lincoln men -- Antonio Shannon, 19, and Emmanuel Kuot, 18, who already were in the county jail -- all are accused of being part of a RICO conspiracy. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act targets organized criminal groups, like gangs.
Federal prosecutors say all three were members of a violent street gang based in Lincoln, known as the Day One Brothers or D1B, that used intimidation, violence and threats of violence to enhance the gang's reputation and promote a climate of fear.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Molsen said beginning as early as September 2017, Williams, Shannon, Kuot and others associated with the Day One Brothers conspired to violate racketeering laws through a pattern of activity consisting of multiple acts involving murder, robbery and the distribution of marijuana.
In the 10-page indictment, Molsen listed off a number of overt acts that were part of the conspiracy, including a co-conspirator killing a rival gang member March 26, 2018, and giving false information to law enforcement about it.
It was an apparent reference to Natavian Morton, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter for Edgar Union Jr.’s shooting death after two groups gathered just west of Union College, to continue a fight that started earlier that day. Last year, he was sentenced to 45 to 60 years for it.
Molsen listed off more than 30 other crimes allegedly committed among 17 co-conspirators, including robberies, assaults, gun and drug crimes and shootings that targeted members of rival gangs.
Williams, Shannon and two unnamed co-conspirators allegedly participated in such a shooting Aug. 4, 2019, in retaliation for an assault on other gang members.
Williams, Shannon and Kuot allegedly participated in another similar shooting Oct. 26, 2019.
Williams is accused of attempted murder for what happened that day. Molsen said Williams, to maintain or increase his position in D1B, attempted to murder a rival Bout Dat Boys (BDB) member, who wasn't named.
State court documents about the shooting identify the target as a then-21-year-old Lincoln man, and Williams and Shannon as the shooters.
At about 4:30 that morning, Lincoln police were called to Portia and Knox streets in the Belmont neighborhood about shots fired. An apartment there had been struck with eight bullets, fired from two guns. Two windows were shattered, and one bullet was lodged in the living room wall.
Police said they found Kuot and Shannon both in the area and two days later got a tip alleging Williams was one of the shooters. On Oct. 31, 2019, the LPD Gang Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit and FBI served a search warrant at Williams' home in the Capitol Beach area and found ammunition that matched a casing found at the scene.
Investigators said they had information that led them to believe the shooting was part of a "continuing beef" between the groups over Union's killing in 2018.
