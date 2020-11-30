Grand jury indicts Lincoln teen for allegedly trying to kill rival gang member

It was an apparent reference to Natavian Morton, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter for Edgar Union Jr.’s shooting death after two groups gathered just west of Union College, to continue a fight that started earlier that day. Last year, he was sentenced to 45 to 60 years for it.

Molsen listed off more than 30 other crimes allegedly committed among 17 co-conspirators, including robberies, assaults, gun and drug crimes and shootings that targeted members of rival gangs.

Williams, Shannon and two unnamed co-conspirators allegedly participated in such a shooting Aug. 4, 2019, in retaliation for an assault on other gang members.

Williams, Shannon and Kuot allegedly participated in another similar shooting Oct. 26, 2019.

Williams is accused of attempted murder for what happened that day. Molsen said Williams, to maintain or increase his position in D1B, attempted to murder a rival Bout Dat Boys (BDB) member, who wasn't named.

State court documents about the shooting identify the target as a then-21-year-old Lincoln man, and Williams and Shannon as the shooters.