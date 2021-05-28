 Skip to main content
Grand jury indicts inmate for first-degree murder in Nov. 6 death of his cellmate at Lincoln prison
  Updated
A grand jury has indicted a 31-year-old prison inmate for first-degree murder for allegedly killing his cellmate in November.

Angelo Bol, who was serving a life sentence, is at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution now, and set to make his first appearance in Lancaster County District Court by video Friday in the case. 

On the evening of Nov. 6, staff members at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln found Kevin C. Carter, 20, on his cell floor unresponsive and covered with a sheet, according to a news release.

Angelo Bol

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m. 

At the time, Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the death "suspicious," but gave no further detail. 

Carter had been serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for taking part in the beating and stabbing of a man in Douglas County in 2019. He would have been eligible for parole in less than a year and a half.

It wasn't immediately clear how Carter came to be placed in a cell with Bol, who was serving a life sentence for shooting a co-worker, 34-year-old Karel Perez-Almaguer, to death in the Gibbon Packing parking lot on Dec. 15, 2014.

A grand jury that reviewed Carter's death this week returned a true bill, finding that the evidence presented to it was adequate to justify prosecuting Bol.

Kevin Carter

Details, including how Carter was killed, haven't yet been released. And prosecutors are seeking to seal a transcript and exhibits of the grand jury, which usually would be available to the public, because the case led to a criminal charge. 

Carter's death is the second in the past three years where an inmate serving a life sentence is alleged to have killed his cellmate in a Nebraska prison. In 2018, Patrick Schroeder was sentenced to death for strangling Terry Berry in his cell at the Tecumseh prison April 15, 2017.

Berry, 22, was two weeks from his release when he died. Schroeder had told guards to move Berry or he would kill him. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

