A federal grand jury has indicted a 32-year-old Colorado man on child enticement charges after investigators allege he brought a 14-year-old Lincoln girl back to his hometown for sex, according to court records.
Nathan L. Kempter, of Highlands Ranch, faces two felony counts in connection with the Aug. 2 incident, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.
The first count, enticement of a minor, carries a possible life sentence while the second charge, interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Kempter began communicating with the 14-year-old July 15, according to the indictment.
Just over two weeks later, he drove to Lincoln, picked up the girl in her neighborhood and drove her back to Highlands Ranch.
Police in the Denver suburb found them in his vehicle about eight hours after she was reported missing, according to investigators.
As police searched for her, they learned the teenager told a friend she had planned to go to the movies that night and sneak out to meet up with an older man, according to the affidavit for Kempter's arrest.
Investigators found a 13-minute deleted call on the girl's phone and worked with telecommunications providers to determine the number was Kempter's and tracked his phone to Colorado.
Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert during the search.
A Lancaster County warrant for Kempter's arrest was pending Thursday, but that will likely be dismissed due to the federal indictment.