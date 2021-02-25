 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old UNL student on child porn charges
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Grand jury indicts 18-year-old UNL student on child porn charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student on child pornography allegations that the prosecutor says surfaced during an investigation into an allegation he'd been taking photos of people showering at UNL.

Hunter Towle, a freshman, stands accused of two counts each of receipt of child pornography and possession of it in the indictment unsealed this week.

If convicted, he could get five to 20 years of imprisonment on each of the receipt charges and up to 20 years on the possession charges.

On Tuesday, a day after his arrest, Towle pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court.

At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith asked the judge to order that he remain in custody prior to trial.

In support of the move, she said the investigation began when University Police were looking into the allegation that Towle had been taking photos of people showering at UNL.

Lincoln police investigating report of suspicious person near Riley Elementary School

Smith said they weren't able to substantiate the claim. But once they got a search warrant in September and reviewed his electronic devices, she alleged, law enforcement found more than 1,300 videos and around 75 images of child pornography, some of which contained "sadistic and masochistic acts being performed on children under the age of 12."

Smith said he'd collected them within a period of eight months since he turned 18.

She said investigators also allegedly found some videos of Towle sexually abusing one of his family's pets.

"It's the government's position that he represents a particular danger to the community and shouldn't be released," Smith said.

Defense attorney Tim Noerrlinger asked that Towle be released from jail and allowed to live with his grandparents in Lincoln under supervision of Probation and Pretrial Services, given his young age, his lack of prior record and that he was seeking treatment.

In the end, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart said she was concerned that Towle had been contacted by the Nebraska State Patrol about child pornography on May 5, yet allegedly started amassing the files starting the next day using a higher level of encryption.

Catalytic converter found in car with meth was matched to truck it was cut from, Lincoln police say

"I have a real problem believing that you would follow through on the rules that were set by me and being enforced by our pretrial service officers. So you will be detained," Zwart said.

Towle's trial tentatively was set for April.

Inmate gets added prison time for hate crime for racial slur, assault on Black guard in Lincoln
Douglas County to pay $120,000 to settle 911 death lawsuit

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News