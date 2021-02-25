Grand jury indicts 18-year-old UNL student on child porn charges

A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student on child pornography allegations that the prosecutor says surfaced during an investigation into an allegation he'd been taking photos of people showering at UNL.

Hunter Towle, a freshman, stands accused of two counts each of receipt of child pornography and possession of it in the indictment unsealed this week.

If convicted, he could get five to 20 years of imprisonment on each of the receipt charges and up to 20 years on the possession charges.

On Tuesday, a day after his arrest, Towle pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court.

At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith asked the judge to order that he remain in custody prior to trial.

In support of the move, she said the investigation began when University Police were looking into the allegation that Towle had been taking photos of people showering at UNL.