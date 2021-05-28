Grand jury finds no wrongdoing by officers in Lincoln shooting that killed Wyoming couple

Stainbrook, 30, of Casper, Wyoming, died hours after the shooting.

Alexander, 26, of Evansville, Wyoming, died Feb. 23 of his injuries at a Lincoln hospital.

Condon said a grand jury convened Thursday to review their deaths and found no true bill.

"This will clear the officers of the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol who were involved in that shooting of all wrongdoing," he said.

The full transcript of the grand jury isn't yet available.

Four days after the shooting, Sheriff Terry Wagner said investigators reviewed video evidence from the in-car cameras and body-worn cameras of the troopers and officer and the Lincoln businesses where the two suspects had gone leading up to the pursuit and the shooting.

He said Alexander was shot first after pointing a gun at a state trooper, then at two troopers and a Lincoln officer after the stolen SUV he and Stainbrook were in came to a stop under the I-80 overpass.

Investigators say Alexander also fired at officers from the SUV during the pursuit.