A grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing in the June death of a Douglas man being held at a Lincoln prison for safekeeping while he awaited his murder trial.
Brindar Jangir, 36, died as a result of a suicide.
But, in its report, the grand jury that reviewed his death called out a neglect of duty by a prison corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center who had signed a logbook saying he had checked his cell at 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. when he hadn't.
The corporal was disciplined with days off without pay and resigned before he was assigned to come back to work, according to testimony.
The grand jury said there was no evidence that the neglect of duty caused Jangir's death, "however such conduct is unacceptable on the part of employees of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and should be corrected immediately to help prevent future inmate suicides."
Just before 2:30 a.m. June 16, the same corporal found Jangir unresponsive in his cell. He was alone in the cell and had hanged himself with a bed sheet.
Staff began CPR and called for emergency responders who continued to try to resuscitate him, but Jangir was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.
At a grand jury hearing in September, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Stacie Lundgren said Jangir had been held at the Lincoln Correctional Center on a safekeeping agreement with the Otoe County Sheriff's Office since May 10 after he had tried to hang himself at the jail there.
Jailers had discovered him in time to save him.
Lundgren said Jangir initially was on suicide watch at the prison, but had been taken off after an evaluation by a therapist and a group review meeting.
She said she interviewed the corporal to make sure there wasn't an agreement between them not to check on him to facilitate the suicide because assisting a suicide is a criminal offense.
Lundgren said the corporal denied ever having spoken with Jangir.
Video indicated that the corporal had done a 1 a.m. check, then didn't check Jangir's cell again until 2:24 a.m. Checks were supposed to be done twice an hour.
At the end of testimony, one of the jurors asked Lundgren about the prison panel that decided to take Jangir off suicide watch.
"I mean, common sense would say if he tried to hang himself once, you're probably a suicide risk," the juror said.
Not forever, Lundgren said. Though, she said she wasn't privy to how they had reached the decision.
Jangir was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend's parents, Randal Grimes, 56, and Annette Grimes, 51, on March 23 in Douglas, 30 miles southeast of Lincoln. He was arrested in March near San Diego as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico.