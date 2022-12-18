Grand jury finds no criminal wrongdoing in 37-year-old Las Vegas woman's death at Lincoln jail

A grand jury has reviewed a 37-year-old Las Vegas woman's death in a cell at the Lancaster County jail and the deaths of five others in custody and found no criminal wrongdoing.

According to transcripts of the proceedings filed in Lancaster County District Court, Judith Deandrade's death April 21 was ruled to be natural causes, the result of bacterial endocarditis, bacteria in her heart.

The grand jury found no true bill in her case and the cases of:

* John Kotopka, 81, who died at a Lincoln hospital Feb. 1 after he was transferred there from the county jail due to declining health. He was awaiting trial on first-degree murder for shooting his wife, who was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's disease.

* Melvin Stamper, 53, who was found dead on the floor of his cell at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on March 13. He had suffered from heart disease. Stamper was serving an 18- to 34-year sentence for robbery and a weapons charge.

* Daniel Gondringer, 51, who died at a Lincoln hospital March 14 after being taken there from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln for failing health due to lung cancer. He was serving 33 years to life for second-degree murder and kidnapping in Platte County.

* Russell Harms, 64, who died May 23 in his cell at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center, a result of cardiovascular disease. He was serving a life sentence for murder.

* Clyde Hicks, 91, who died in the skilled nursing unit at the State Pen on June 25. He suffered from significant medical issues, including heart disease. He was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Hall County.

All were deemed to have died of natural causes after a grand jury reviewed the deaths on Sept. 29.

By law, a grand jury is called to review all deaths of inmates in custody, whether while being arrested or while incarcerated.

In Deandrade's case, she was found unresponsive in her cell April 21 after her cellmate noticed she wasn't waking up and told staff, according to Lincoln Police Investigator Giselle Hogan.

When she couldn't be roused, nurses and officers started CPR, but they couldn't save her.

Hogan said Deandrade had two prior medical incidents at the jail. In the first, two weeks after her arrest, she was found unresponsive in her cell, cold and clammy. She had to be given two doses of Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

She received drug testing and was monitored for four hours at a Lincoln hospital, then sent back to the jail.

Two days later, a second medical episode sent her to the hospital, when she was found bleeding from her anus, Hogan said.

Deandrade, who had been arrested with 18.5 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on March 3, was suspected of smuggling drugs into the jail in her body, she said.

She was awaiting trial for possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl.

At the hospital, they did a CT scan, but didn't search for drugs, Hogan said.

She was discharged again and, two days before she was found dead, complained of numbness in her legs. An autopsy ultimately determined she had died of bacteria in the heart, which can originate from IV drug use.

"The doctor administering the autopsy mentioned that she would have passed away inevitably. She just happened to be in custody when she passed away," Hogan said.

