Grand jury clears state trooper of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in Lincoln

A grand jury has reviewed the fatal shooting of a Columbus man by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in Lincoln and cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

According to a recently filed transcript of a closed hearing earlier this summer, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Dan Zieg told jurors the sole question was whether Trooper Adam Strode's decision to use deadly force against German Pedraza was justified under the law.

On Nov. 24, Strode and Lincoln Police Investigator Andrew Barksdale, both members of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, had been driving through the area of 19th and G streets on the way to check out a Crime Stoppers call.

Nothing came of the Crime Stoppers tip. But on the way to it, Barksdale said he noticed a distinctive car, a white Chrysler 300 with a black driver's side quarter panel and 25-county plates, that they'd recently seen in a hotel parking lot known for drug dealing. He pointed it out to Strode.

While they were leaving the Crime Stoppers tip, they drove back past the apartment complex at 1905 G St.

There's no video of what happened next. Task force investigators don't wear body cameras.

Barksdale said he saw a man he didn't know, later identified as Pedraza, walk to the Chrysler with a woman and get in. Pedraza made a U-turn and turned into the apartment parking lot without signaling.

So the two officers, in plain clothes and in an unmarked pickup, pulled up behind the car, blocking them in, to talk to them about the traffic violation, Barksdale said.

He said when he and Strode got out with their badges on lanyards around their necks, Pedraza, who was getting out of the car, looked right at them.

"And he had like a very wide-eyed, shocked look to see that we were there," the LPD officer said.

He thought Pedraza was going to take off running, but instead he got right back in the car.

Barksdale can't remember if he said the word "police" but they were calling out directions and the two inside could see their badges. He said he went to the passenger door and pulled the woman, Cassie Navrkal, out.

But Pedraza stayed put, his left hand on the steering wheel or next to it.

Barksdale thought Pedraza was going to ram their truck to try to get away, which could be especially dangerous with both officers just outside the car's open doors.

So he reached in to the push-button ignition to try to turn off the car.

"Simultaneously, or maybe even as I was going inside the vehicle, I noted Mr. Pedraza was going for his right front pants pocket," the officer told the grand jury.

Barksdale said he saw a baggie that looked like meth fall out of Pedraza's pocket.

He said he struggled with Pedraza, trying to get him out, but Pedraza kept tugging on something. He thought he was going for a weapon, so he started striking him, yelling for him to get out of the car and to Strode that he was going for something in his pocket.

"At some point, his hand comes from his front right pants pocket up toward his waist," Barksdale said.

Pedraza hunched over the steering wheel and started turning toward the driver's door.

Barksdale went to get out of the passenger side. That's when he heard Strode yell, "Gun."

"And then I heard a single gunshot," he said.

Barksdale didn't know right away who fired. When he came around the car, Pedraza was lying on the ground, with a single gunshot wound to his neck, a silver pistol on the ground next to him.

He wasn't moving. Navrkal was screaming.

Barksdale cuffed her and called dispatch for an ambulance, running to the front of the building to see the address.

Strode, who had been on the driver's side, told the jurors he had opened the driver's door with the intent of removing Pedraza from the car and detaining him.

First, he had tried to break his grasp from the steering wheel. That's when he started digging in his pocket.

It turned into a struggle between Pedraza and the two officers that Strode said felt like quite some time but in reality lasted just seconds.

Their strikes weren't working, he said. So he tried to pull him out by his left arm.

When Pedraza brought his arm forward and leaned down, "It was at that moment ... I saw him with the gun in his hand," Strode said.

"I honestly thought I was going to be shot," the trooper said.

Strode yelled "Gun" and drew his handgun, placed the muzzle into Pedraza's back or upper neck area and kept yelling for him to stop and show him his hands.

"And did he ever stop or show you his hands?" Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon asked him.

"No," Strode said.

It was too close quarters to use a Taser or pepper spray, even if they had them, both officers said.

When Pedraza planted his left foot out of the car, Strode said he got a clear view of the serrations on the side of the gun's slide and the black grip above his thumb.

He said his mind raced: What if it's a fake; what if it's unloaded?

"He was beginning to stand up and lean out of the vehicle. At that time, I decided to fire a round. And I squeezed the trigger and fired one round," Strode said. "He immediately dropped to the ground."

He said Pedraza still was grasping the gun in his right hand, so he leaned down and used two fingers to take it out of his hand.

It was loaded with two bullets.

Pedraza died in the hospital four days later.

Condon asked Strode if there was a reason he didn't try to fire into his leg or his arm to disable him.

"Yes, because we're trained to shoot center mass into vital organs to neutralize the threat," he said.

Plus, he said, he had to worry about the possibility of crossfire hitting Barksdale.

In the investigation that followed, Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators learned there was a warrant out for Pedraza's arrest for missing court for a high-speed chase Oct. 17 in Butler County that turned up more than a half pound of methamphetamine and two stolen guns.

He was facing seven felony drug and gun charges for it that would surely send him to prison if he ended up convicted.

Pedraza had just gotten out of prison in June 2020, after serving a 10- to 14-year sentence on burglary, theft and gun charges. And Navrkal said he'd told her he wasn't going back.

She wasn't called to testify before the grand jury, but she told an investigator she thought he was going for his gun when he reached in his pocket.

In separate reviews, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol all concluded the officers' actions and the use of deadly force that day were justified.

In the end, so, too, did the grand jury.