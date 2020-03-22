Grand jury clears officer, provides new details about Chick-fil-A fatal shooting

A couple of months after Joseph Cimino backed his pickup truck into a south Lincoln Chick-fil-A at lunchtime, a group of regular citizens headed to the courthouse to examine his shooting death by a BNSF Railway officer.
"We're here looking to determine whether or not there's any criminal conduct that caused the death of someone," the prosecutor, Dan Zieg of the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, told the jurors, according to a transcript of the hearing.
In Nebraska, grand juries review the circumstances when someone dies while being apprehended or when they are in the custody of a law enforcement officer or in a jail or prison.
The process used to be kept secret, aside from when a grand jury found criminal wrongdoing.
But in 2016, the public was allowed a more complete look — after the fact — thanks to a newly passed state law that allowed transcripts of the proceedings, as well as the evidence the jurors reviewed, to see the light of day.
The Journal Star recently reviewed the transcript of Cimino's case and others to give readers a better understanding of the process.
On Dec. 19, a grand jury of 17 Lancaster County residents met in a third-floor courtroom to hear about Cimino's death and the deaths of four others who had died in Lincoln since July: two prison inmates, Donald Waldner and Jay Witt, another man, Gary Vondra, who shot himself as a task force went in to arrest him, and Craig Haynes, a parolee who died of an overdose.
Cimino's case was up first.
While many deaths reviewed by grand juries occur in jail or prison cells or in far less public ways, dozens of people witnessed what happened at the Chick-fil-A at 1 p.m. Oct. 8.
Zieg told the jurors a lot of them probably had read or heard something about it, but he asked them to set that all aside.
Then his boss, County Attorney Pat Condon, explained how the grand jury process works. He described it as a little like the presidential impeachment process, which the House of Representatives had voted on just a day earlier.
"You're kind of the House, and you listen to this evidence, and you determine whether or not charges should be brought and against whom," Condon said. "And that's kind of what the purpose of the grand jury is."
If the grand jury says there is evidence someone committed a crime — known as a true bill — a trial follows.
If not, then it stops.
What happened that day
What was known was Christopher Hall, the BNSF special agent who was waiting in the drive-thru to order, shot and killed Cimino after he drove his pickup into the restaurant.
The question for the grand jury was whether Hall had acted in self-defense of himself or others and was justified, or if his actions constituted a crime? Had Hall been reasonable to believe that using deadly force was immediately necessary to keep Cimino from hurting or killing someone?
Grand jurors would hear how the husband and father of two, a firearm instructor, had ended up living in Lincoln via Minneapolis and Fort Worth, Texas. He had worked as a sheriff’s deputy in the Houston area for a short time before joining the railroad. And how, as a deputy, he had a Taser used on him in training.
“It’s a combination of things. It’s, No. 1, it’s about the highest level of pain threshold you can tolerate, while at the same time it renders your body useless,” Hall told them.
On Oct. 8, he was hitting the drive-thru for lunch before working from home. He put in his order, but as he made the final turn to pick it up, a woman ran out a side door. She pressed her back against the wall with a look of fear on her face Hall had a hard time describing.
She yelled there was a guy going crazy inside, something like that. At about the same time, Hall said, he saw a Chick-fil-A employee dive out the drive-thru window and land on the ground. He got out of his BNSF truck and headed to the front of the building.
“I saw a bunch of people running towards the far side of the parking lot. And, of course, I noticed the truck that had been backed all the way through … where the people would have been standing to place their orders. It was backed all the way up, and glass,” he said.
Hall said he tried to look in to see if anyone was hurt or dead but couldn’t tell. He tried to go in but the front door was locked. He started to go back to his truck, thinking he would have to dive through the gap in the window to get in. That’s when a man walked out the front door.
“I didn’t initially recognize him as being any type of threat, so I walked up to him as he was walking out the door, and I just kind of casually (said), “Hey, I’m a police officer,” Hall said. He was going to ask him to hold the door.
But the man, Joseph Cimino, just stared at him and started walking away, toward the group congregated in the lot. But he turned around abruptly.
“And by the look on his face, I knew that something, something was wrong: anger, aggression, conviction,” Hall said.
He said Cimino immediately started challenging him. “Are you going to kill me? I’ll kill you,” Hall says Cimino said, then went to his waist. At first glance, Hall thought he had a gun.
Hall said he drew his firearm, pointed it at Cimino and told him to drop the weapon, to please calm down. When Cimino asked again if he was going to shoot him, Hall said he didn’t want to do that. Cimino kept coming at him as Hall backed away, zig-zagging after hearing what he recognized as the sound of a Taser. But Cimino was closing in, he said.
Hall said Cimino reached toward him with the weapon, manipulating the electricity. Hall had run out of real estate.
“The last thing I said was ‘Drop the Taser,’” he said.
Hall said he fired three rounds and stopped firing when Cimino fell to the ground at his feet and dropped the weapon on the ground. Hall secured the Taser, then started CPR.
Hall said he had been concerned for his own safety, but also for the 20 to 40 people who had gathered near the restaurant.
“You know, here I was facing a guy who 15 seconds ago had demonstrated a willingness and a desire to hurt or kill people in that restaurant,” he said.
He worried the stranger could get his gun and “after he puts one round in me, he’s got 13 or 14 more to carry out whatever the heck it was he was there to carry out in the first place,” Hall said.
It all happened so fast, said Hall, who played baseball in college and four years in the minors and likened it to a batter making a decision to swing at a pitch based on the limited information as the ball is traveling to the plate.
Zieg asked Hall if, looking back now, he would change anything he did that day. Hall said he wouldn’t.
“Because I believe that those people, those people, they needed someone there. And I’m thankful that I was there. You know, life, life’s different now, but I did what I signed up to do. And I just hope those people are OK,” Hall said.
Witnesses share perspective
At least two of the people there that day — Todd Ogden, the Lincoln man who chased Cimino out of the restaurant when he started throwing other people’s food around; and Skyla Klug, the woman who crawled out the drive-thru window to escape — were glad Hall was there, too.
“I think he saved lives,” Ogden told the grand jury.
Ogden said he’s not necessarily a gun person and never has seen anything like this happen before; but the way Hall acted, it seemed like he did everything he could to try and stop Cimino without shooting him.
Ogden said Cimino didn’t seem like he was going to stop.
“It’s unfortunate that he had to die,” he said. “But at the same point, it did seem like … he was on a mission and did not want to stop at any cost.”
Klug, the drive-thru worker, said when she saw the man who had been making a disturbance was in his pickup and backing up fast in her direction, she ran.
“It was fight or flight at that moment,” she said.
The bed of the truck came to rest right where she had been standing.
Klug said when he got out, he looked at her with “wild eyes.” The sort of wide eyes like someone in a movie portraying a crazy person, she said, “he just looked like that.”
It's still hard for her to talk about that day.
“It was just a very scary incident,” Klug told the jurors.
She said she was really glad Hall was there to step in.
“Because he’s kind of trained to do this stuff, and obviously I’m not, so I felt really relieved when I saw an officer there,” Klug said.
Later, Lincoln Officer Matt Franken walked the grand jury through surveillance video of the disturbance happening in real time and showed them a picture of the stun baton Cimino had come at Hall with. And Franken told them more about Cimino, who had just arrived in Nebraska in the summer.
Police only had contact with him once — the day before he rammed into the restaurant. Cimino's apartment manager had called police concerned about him but, after talking to him, the officer didn’t think Cimino was a danger to himself or others.
Franken said they later learned Cimino had said "something to the effect that he wanted ... to be shot or had pointed two fingers at his head.”
He said police learned from Cimino’s brother that they had grown up in the Camden, New Jersey, area and, while working as a prison guard there, Joseph Cimino had been taken hostage by prisoners during a riot.
“And in the description that his brother gave us, essentially that Mr. Cimino wasn’t the same after that,” the officer said.
Franken said police had talked to or cited Cimino in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Knoxville, Tennessee. But the contacts with him hadn't been anything significant.
He said police found Cimino's apartment medicine cabinet filled with bottles of prescription drugs to treat mental health problems, including PTSD. And on his phone they found videos, made in his apartment, which Franken said could only be described as erratic.
In the end, the grand jury issued a two-page report, thanking Hall for his actions.
“While there is evidence that Cimino’s mental health likely played a role in the events of this day, his actions nonetheless placed numerous people at risk of death or serious bodily injury. Hall’s actions undoubtedly prevented a crime that would have caused the death or serious bodily injury to one or more person and this grand jury commends him for that.”
