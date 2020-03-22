Grand jury clears officer, provides new details about Chick-fil-A fatal shooting

“I saw a bunch of people running towards the far side of the parking lot. And, of course, I noticed the truck that had been backed all the way through … where the people would have been standing to place their orders. It was backed all the way up, and glass,” he said.

Hall said he tried to look in to see if anyone was hurt or dead but couldn’t tell. He tried to go in but the front door was locked. He started to go back to his truck, thinking he would have to dive through the gap in the window to get in. That’s when a man walked out the front door.

“I didn’t initially recognize him as being any type of threat, so I walked up to him as he was walking out the door, and I just kind of casually (said), “Hey, I’m a police officer,” Hall said. He was going to ask him to hold the door.

But the man, Joseph Cimino, just stared at him and started walking away, toward the group congregated in the lot. But he turned around abruptly.

“And by the look on his face, I knew that something, something was wrong: anger, aggression, conviction,” Hall said.

He said Cimino immediately started challenging him. “Are you going to kill me? I’ll kill you,” Hall says Cimino said, then went to his waist. At first glance, Hall thought he had a gun.