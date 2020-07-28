Grand Island man passed out in car on West O near Lincoln jail with cocaine in his lap, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they arrested a 22-year-old Grand Island man early Monday after finding him passed out in a car near the county jail with a vial of cocaine on his lap.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to West O Street near Southwest 40th at 2:30 a.m. on a stalled car and found Kalef Blanco Vazquez in the driver's seat of a BMW in the westbound lane of traffic.

She said the officer saw the vial, was able to wake Vazquez and saw that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Police arrested him after finding $1,370 cash on him, with bills rolled with suspected cocaine residue on them, several self-sealing bags and 2.3 grams of cocaine.

Vazquez was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and money while violating drug laws. He also was cited with driving during revocation and other traffic tickets.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.