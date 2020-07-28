You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Grand Island man passed out in car on West O near Lincoln jail with cocaine in his lap, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Grand Island man passed out in car on West O near Lincoln jail with cocaine in his lap, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they arrested a 22-year-old Grand Island man early Monday after finding him passed out in a car near the county jail with a vial of cocaine on his lap.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to West O Street near Southwest 40th at 2:30 a.m. on a stalled car and found Kalef Blanco Vazquez in the driver's seat of a BMW in the westbound lane of traffic. 

She said the officer saw the vial, was able to wake Vazquez and saw that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Police arrested him after finding $1,370 cash on him, with bills rolled with suspected cocaine residue on them, several self-sealing bags and 2.3 grams of cocaine. 

Vazquez was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and money while violating drug laws. He also was cited with driving during revocation and other traffic tickets.

Lincoln man critically injured after stumbling into street into city bus
Pilot killed, 2 people injured in 2 plane crashes in southwest Nebraska
Man standing on Omaha sidewalk killed when autos collide
23-year-old North Platte man killed in collision with pickup
Kalef Blanco Vazquez

Kalef Blanco Vazquez

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
5
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News