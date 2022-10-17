Grand Island man gets prison time for sexually assaulting Lincoln college student

A 28-year-old man found guilty at trial of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old college student in Lincoln last year has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison.

Victor Osuna-Veliz, of Grand Island, also will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years as part of his sentencing for first-degree sexual assault.

At trial in September, the woman, who is 19 now, said on the night of Sept. 22, 2021, she was a freshman and at her dorm at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when one of her friends wanted to go meet a man she had met on Tinder. She and a third friend went with the woman to Sky View Homes off North 48th Street.

They met up with the man and two of his friends, who gave them alcohol. She and Osuna-Veliz, who went by Hector, eventually went into a camper and he led her to a bedroom.

She was OK with the kissing, but when Osuna-Veliz went further she said "no" and that she needed to go. She said he pushed her onto the bed and had sex without her consent.

When she got back to the dorm she saw the blood and her fat lip, realized what happened and started crying, she said at trial. She went to a hospital, where the incident was reported to police.

Defense attorney Tim Noerrlinger asked the judge to consider assessments that put Osuna-Veliz at a low risk to reoffend.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman said while Osuna-Veliz essentially had a blank criminal record before this, the crime involved significant violence.

Supervision is necessary for the protection of the public and incarceration as well, the judge said.

Osuna-Veliz will have to serve nine years in prison before he's eligible for parole.