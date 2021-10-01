 Skip to main content
Grand Island man arrested for alleged sex assault in Lincoln, police say
Grand Island man arrested for alleged sex assault in Lincoln, police say

A 27-year-old Grand Island man was arrested on Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted a 18-year-old woman at a mobile home in Lincoln.

Victor Osuna-Velize was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault early Thursday morning  a week after the alleged assault occurred near 48th Street and Wilshire Boulevard, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Victor Osuna-Velize

Osuna-Velize

The 18-year-old visited the residence with a friend on the night of Sept. 22, Spilker said, where the friend was set to meet a man she had met online. Upon arrival, Osuna-Velize, a friend of the resident, took the 18-year-old into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her, Spilker said.

The 18-year-old reported the incident to police at a local hospital hours later, Spilker said. Officers conducted interviews and gathered forensic evidence before arresting the Grand Island man at 8 a.m. on Thursday near Cotner Boulevard and Thayer Street, Spilker said.

Osuna-Velize was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

