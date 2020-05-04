Graffiti vandals cause estimated $30K damage in Air Park, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say vandals who left spray-painted graffiti throughout the Air Park neighborhood overnight Thursday to Friday caused an estimated $30,000 damage.
Graffiti was left at parks, businesses and homes, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said they are asking anyone who may have captured video of the vandals or who may have information to contact police.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Samuel Espinoza
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.