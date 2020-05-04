You are the owner of this article.
Graffiti vandals cause estimated $30K damage in Air Park, Lincoln police say
Graffiti vandals cause estimated $30K damage in Air Park, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say vandals who left spray-painted graffiti throughout the Air Park neighborhood overnight Thursday to Friday caused an estimated $30,000 damage.

Graffiti was left at parks, businesses and homes, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said they are asking anyone who may have captured video of the vandals or who may have information to contact police. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

