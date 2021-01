Governor to pick between 2 finalists to serve as Lancaster County district court judge

The Judicial Nominating Commission for Lancaster County's Third Judicial District forwarded two names for Gov. Pete Ricketts' consideration to serve as the district court judge.

Attorneys Stephanie R. Hupp and Ryan S. Post are both of Lincoln.

Hupp is a private attorney who has done criminal defense work and now focuses on family law.

Post is the civil litigation bureau chief at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of District Judge John A. Colborn.

