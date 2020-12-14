Governor names next Lancaster County Juvenile Court Judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts' has chosen Michelle "Shellie" Sabata of Lincoln as the next Lancaster County Juvenile Court judge.

The vacancy came up because of the retirement of Judge Linda S. Porter.

Sabata, 49, has worked in the Lancaster County Attorney's Office since 1998, making charging decisions and adjudicating cases involving law violation and abuse and neglect cases in juvenile court.

She has helped implement rehabilitative plans for families and trained new deputy county attorneys and has spent many years serving on both the Lancaster County Juvenile Drug Treatment Court as well as the Lancaster County Family Drug Court.

Sabata got her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, American Bar Association, National District Attorneys Association and Nebraska County Attorneys Association.

A lifelong Lincolnite, Sabata is also active in the community as an adjunct professor at Concordia University, a volunteer judge for mock trial and oral argument competitions at UNL, and a long-time volunteer with local youth sports organizations. She is also passionate about serving on the Leadership Council of HopeLNK Suicide Prevention Coalition.