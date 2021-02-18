Governor appoints Ryan Post to serve as Lancaster County district court judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Ryan Post of Lincoln to be the next Lancaster County district court judge.

Post, 34, had been the civil litigation bureau chief at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office since May 2017.

In that role, he supervised a team of 10 assistant attorneys general that defended roughly 300 new civil trial court cases per year and advised agencies on matters pertaining to rules and regulations, employment law and public health regulation.

Post previously worked as assistant attorney general in the Nebraska Department of Justice's Civil Litigation Bureau from 2014 to 2017. He also served NDOJ as assistant attorney general for the Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Bureau from 2011 to 2014.

Post holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

He will replace District Judge John A. Colborn, who retired.

