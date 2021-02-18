 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor appoints Ryan Post to serve as Lancaster County district court judge
View Comments
editor's pick

Governor appoints Ryan Post to serve as Lancaster County district court judge

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Ryan Post of Lincoln to be the next Lancaster County district court judge. 

Post, 34, had been the civil litigation bureau chief at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office since May 2017.

Ryan Post

Ryan Post

In that role, he supervised a team of 10 assistant attorneys general that defended roughly 300 new civil trial court cases per year and advised agencies on matters pertaining to rules and regulations, employment law and public health regulation.

Post previously worked as assistant attorney general in the Nebraska Department of Justice's Civil Litigation Bureau from 2014 to 2017. He also served NDOJ as assistant attorney general for the Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Bureau from 2011 to 2014.

Post holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. 

He will replace District Judge John A. Colborn, who retired.

Lincoln man accused of attacking stranger downtown
Woman accused of backing into boyfriend in Lincoln parking lot
Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery

LATEST MISSING PERSONS REPORTS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News