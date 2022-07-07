Glock handgun stolen from southeast Lincoln garage, police say

Police are investigating after a .45 caliber Glock handgun was stolen from a residential garage in southeast Lincoln, where homeowners had left their garage open Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the residents woke up Wednesday morning and noticed the vehicle in their garage had been rummaged through near 77th Street and Phares Drive.
Burglars made off with the handgun, a holster, ammo, two magazines and a pair of sunglasses, Kocian said, altogether worth around $1,095.
Steven A. Alexander was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Austin Gress on Friday.
The 21-year-old initially told police he was confident everyone at the rural Fillmore County party was of legal age to drink. But investigators later found at least 50 attendees were under 21, according to court filings.
19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving a Subaru east in the inside lane of O Street near 37th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a westbound Ford Focus crossed the raised median and collided with Eskra's vehicle, according to police.
The woman had been driving near 12th and A streets around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a white sedan following her, the police said. An occupant of the sedan fired a gun at the woman's car, leaving six bullet holes.
Christopher Gardner had been traveling north on 27th Street near Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he ran the stop sign at the T-intersection and entered the bean field, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
Fire investigators determined the fire started in a garbage can and crept up the side of the house, entering the attic and causing damage to the siding of a neighboring residence, according to a city housing complaint.
The man entered the U.S. Bank near 27th and Superior streets around 12:15 p.m. and passed a note to the teller, demanding money, police said. He fled the scene on foot, leaving a pair of slippers behind in the parking lot.
The 30-year-old man arrived at the park, near 30th and D streets, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the woman directed him to a nearby alley, according to police. When he entered the alley, he was assaulted by four men.