Glock handgun stolen from southeast Lincoln garage, police say

Police are investigating after a .45 caliber Glock handgun was stolen from a residential garage in southeast Lincoln, where homeowners had left their garage open Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the residents woke up Wednesday morning and noticed the vehicle in their garage had been rummaged through near 77th Street and Phares Drive.

Burglars made off with the handgun, a holster, ammo, two magazines and a pair of sunglasses, Kocian said, altogether worth around $1,095.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Judge finds 32-year-old incompetent to stand trial for killing cellmate at Lincoln prison
Lincoln man shot in Edgewood lot gets federal prison time on drug and gun charges
Lincoln man wanted for fleeing fatal crash at 37th and O Streets, police say
