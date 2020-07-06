Girl playing with lighter started mattress fire, LFR says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 8-year-old Lincoln girl playing with a lighter started a mattress on fire at a mobile home near North First and Belmont streets on Fourth of July morning, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said.

Capt. Nancy Crist said it happened at 8:10 a.m. at 321 Gaslight Lane.

The people who live there all were out when firefighters arrived but two dogs still were inside. Crist said firefighters quickly put out the mattress fire in the back bedroom of the single-wide trailer home and got the dogs out.

An adult, three children and two dogs had to be relocated by Red Cross as a result of the fire.

Crist said Fire Inspector Don Gross determined the cause of the fire was a child playing with a lighter and counseled her on the dangers of playing with lighters or matches.

The damage was estimated at $9,000.

