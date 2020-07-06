You are the owner of this article.
Girl playing with lighter started mattress fire, LFR says
Girl playing with lighter started mattress fire, LFR says

An 8-year-old Lincoln girl playing with a lighter started a mattress on fire at a mobile home near North First and Belmont streets on Fourth of July morning, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said.

Capt. Nancy Crist said it happened at 8:10 a.m. at 321 Gaslight Lane.

The people who live there all were out when firefighters arrived but two dogs still were inside. Crist said firefighters quickly put out the mattress fire in the back bedroom of the single-wide trailer home and got the dogs out.

An adult, three children and two dogs had to be relocated by Red Cross as a result of the fire.

Crist said Fire Inspector Don Gross determined the cause of the fire was a child playing with a lighter and counseled her on the dangers of playing with lighters or matches.

The damage was estimated at $9,000.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

