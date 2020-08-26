'Get the hell out of here': Lincoln neighbors come face-to-face with fleeing suspect

The 17-year-old Vazquez apparently ran through alleys to the south, skirting the western edge of Wyuka Cemetery, before he knocked over a fence surrounding a vacant house and entered Solomon's backyard.

As Solomon stepped out the back door with his beagle to confront Vazquez, he said the suspect was bleeding from his right arm and asked for help.

Solomon said he wasn't able to tell what kind of injury Vazquez had suffered. Lincoln Police said neither of the suspects were wounded by gunfire.

"He put his arm up and was like, 'Oh, my hand, my hand,'" Solomon said. "I was like, 'Dude, you need to get out of here,' and he jumped right over the fence."

Solomon took his dog back inside and locked the doors just in time to hear police swarm the area.

After jumping the wrought-iron fence, Vazquez crossed 34th Street to the west, narrowly evading police into a backyard, where he found an unlocked door and let himself in after 12:15 p.m.

Upstairs, Lincoln real estate agent and Rolling Stones cover band front man Erik Delaney was reading the news and drinking coffee in bed following a morning off from work.