Gas station robbed near Lincoln Airport, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a robbery at a gas station near the airport just after midnight Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the thief came in Fat Dogs wearing a mask and demanded money. He said he had a gun in his pocket and took off with cash and the clerk’s cellphone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers used a police dog to try to track the robber but were unsuccessful.

Spilker asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.