Gas station robbed near Lincoln Airport, police say
Gas station robbed near Lincoln Airport, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a robbery at a gas station near the airport just after midnight Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the thief came in Fat Dogs wearing a mask and demanded money. He said he had a gun in his pocket and took off with cash and the clerk’s cellphone.

Officers used a police dog to try to track the robber but were unsuccessful.

Spilker asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

