Gas leak near SouthPointe leads to evacuation of Scheels

A gas leak at SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, Wednesday morning has led authorities to evacuate at least one business in the area.
According to scanner traffic, the gas leak is being reported near Scheels. The order to evacuate all employees and customers in the sporting goods store was issued around 10:25 a.m.
Black Hills Energy arrived to repair the leak at roughly the same time.
This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for more updates.
