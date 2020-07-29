Gas leak near SouthPointe leads to evacuation of Scheels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A gas leak at SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, Wednesday morning has led authorities to evacuate at least one business in the area.

According to scanner traffic, the gas leak is being reported near Scheels. The order to evacuate all employees and customers in the sporting goods store was issued around 10:25 a.m.

Black Hills Energy arrived to repair the leak at roughly the same time.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for more updates.

