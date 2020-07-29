Gas leak near SouthPointe leads to evacuation of Scheels
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Gas leak near SouthPointe leads to evacuation of Scheels

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A gas leak at SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, Wednesday morning has led authorities to evacuate at least one business in the area.

According to scanner traffic, the gas leak is being reported near Scheels. The order to evacuate all employees and customers in the sporting goods store was issued around 10:25 a.m.

Black Hills Energy arrived to repair the leak at roughly the same time.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for more updates.

Emergency logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News