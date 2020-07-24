Gas leak following accident shuts down O Street

A portion of O Street is closed after a vehicle struck a gas meter near 42nd and O streets Friday night, causing a leak, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Police shut down traffic on O Street from 33rd to 44th streets after the accident around 9:30 p.m. Evacuations were underway near the scene.
More information on the accident is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.
